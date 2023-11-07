ANNISTON, Ala. (WIAT) — The Anniston Police Department is investigating two shootings that occurred in one week.

According to APD, officers were called to the 300 block of E 22nd Street on reports of a shooting at around 4:05 p.m. Friday. Upon arrival, officers located two male juveniles who were shot. One victim was transported to UAB Hospital for treatment and the other was treated locally and released. The victim transported to UAB was in critical but stable condition.

On Monday, authorities were called to the same location on reports of a shooting at around 5:50 p.m. This incident resulted in property damage only and is being investigated in conjunction with the Nov. 3 shooting.

It is unknown if the two are related and both cases remain under investigation. If you have any information, contact APD at 256-240-4000.