Anniston man to spend 3 years in prison for illegally possessing guns as a felon

ANNISTON, Ala. (WIAT) — On Friday, an Anniston man was sentenced to three years in prison for being a felon in possession of guns.

Jack David “Jackie” Stovall II, 73, pleaded guilty to the charge back in July and was also fined $40,000. In addition to his sentence, he will have three years of supervised release.

“The Anniston area is a focus of our ongoing efforts to reduce violent crime, and especially gun crimes, in this district,” U.S. Attorney Prim Escalona said in a written release. “We are grateful for the work of the Anniston Police Department and FBI on this important case.”

“Today’s sentence is the culmination of a great law enforcement cooperative effort to bring Stovall to justice,” FBI Special Agent in Charge Johnnie Sharp Jr. said in the same release. “I want to thank the Anniston Police Department, my agents and all of our partners for their tireless work in this case.”

On April 9, Stovall unlawfully possessed a Mossberg Model 715P .22 caliber semi-automatic rifle, a North American Arms .22 caliber magnum revolver and approximately 500 rounds of ammunition, according to the plea agreement. Stovall is prohibited from possessing firearms due to prior felony convictions.

In December 1997, Stovall pleaded guilty to attempted murder for hire and unlawful possession of a firearm in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Alabama.

The case was investigated by the FBI and the Anniston Police Department. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Kristen Osborne and Kristy Peoples prosecuted the case.