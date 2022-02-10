ANNISTON, Ala. (WIAT) — The Anniston Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting during a robbery earlier this month.

According to APD, officers were called to the 2000 block of Front Street on Feb. 1 around 8:30 p.m. and discovered a victim suffering from a gunshot wound. They later died at the scene.

The victim has been identified as Jeffrey A. Brodeur, 54. Authorities say he was shot during a robbery.

No other information has been released at this time as the investigation is still ongoing. If you have any information on this case, contact APD at 256-240-4000.