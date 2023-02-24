BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – A convicted felon from Anniston was sentenced yesterday for distribution of methamphetamines, Alabama US Attorney Prim F. Escalona said.

Camerin Neshun Thomas, 29, aka “Killer Cam”, was sentenced to 18 years in prison for two counts of methamphetamine distribution.

According to authorities, Thomas sold 68 grams of methamphetamine to an undercover officer on June 1, 2022.

Thomas was previously convicted in a Calhoun County court for possession and distribution of controlled substances.

The operation was a coordinated effort between an Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms officer and a 7th Circuit Major Crimes Unit investigator.