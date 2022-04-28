JASPER, Ala. (WIAT) — Jasper Police announced the arrest of a 25-year-old suspect in connection with a March shooting.

According to police, Ja’Mikel Antres Hackman was charged with attempted murder, two counts of discharging a weapon into an occupied building, reckless endangerment and menacing in connection with a shooting on March 10.

Police said the shooting happened near Blanton Apartments and two other men, 20-year-old Ja’den Gilbert and 26-year-old Keleil James, have been previously charged in the incident. Both Gilbert and James remain in the Walker County Jail on $250,000 bond.

More charges could be pressed against the three suspects, according to Jasper Police.