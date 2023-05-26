ANNISTON, Ala. (WIAT) — An Anniston man was sentenced by a federal judge Friday after he plead guilty to for possession of child pornography in January, U.S. attorney Prim Escalona announced.

Michael Lee Haynes, 40, was sentenced to 20 years in prison followed by lifetime supervised release. He was ordered to pay $5,000 restitution to the victim.

According to court documents, Anniston police received a report in May 2022 that Haynes exposed himself at a local park as a woman walked a nearby track. When Haynes’ phone was reviewed, it revealed more than 50 videos of pornography involving minors. He was on supervised release at the time.

Haynes plead guilty in 2013 to child pornography crimes and was sentenced to 10 years in prison. According to the plea agreement from that case, Haynes sent an undercover agent child pornography. He also sent and received emails with attached images and videos of pornography depicting young children.