UPDATE 12/12/2019 (9:37 a.m.) -- According to a police report obtained by WKRG News 5, suspect Daniel Hux told 911 dispatchers that someone was trying to kidnap his son from Pensacola Christian Academy. Later in the call, Hux told dispatchers that he needed to be taken to a hospital to get medicated. Then, he told dispatchers he was feeling suicidal, according to the police report. He asked for an ambulance, saying although he was suicidal, but wasn't feeling violent and didn't have any weapons. Sheriff David Morgan said Wednesday that Hux "ambushed" first responders.

The police report goes on to say that another deputy jumped into action to help save the injured deputy's life, trying to move him to safety. The report says Hux then began firing on the other deputies as they tried to help the injured deputy.