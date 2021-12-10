Angela Roberts’ family still searching for answers on what led to the Hoover mother’s death

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Police are continuing to investigate what led to the death of Angela Roberts, a 27-year-old mother from Hoover whose remains were found in Woodlawn four months after she went missing.

Detectives with the Birmingham Police Department’s Homicide Unit say the case is being looked at as a death investigation. Now, they are retracing her last steps to learn more on who she last had contact with.

On Oct. 23, Roberts’ skeletal remains were found in an abandoned home near Woodlawn. At the time, Jefferson County Coroner Bill Yates said that due to the lack of tissue recovered at the scene, the cause of her death may never be fully known.

“When you have skeletal remains, it hampers our ability to determine cause of death,” Yates said. “When you’re left with bone, there’s not much that can be seen.”

However, Roberts’ family is still searching for answers and have placed billboards in the community where she went missing. Her mother, Ginger Jones, said she’s suspicious of how her daughter’s body was found in the abandoned building, adding that it’s heartbreaking to know Roberts’ two children will grow up without her.

“I’m not giving up and I hope this doesn’t go on very long, but I’m here,” Jones said. “I’m here for the long haul. I’m here until we found out what happened to Angela. Her family deserves to know what happened.”

Jones is pleading for anyone with information on the case to come forward.