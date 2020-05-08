UPDATE: 4-month-old baby taken in Talladega found in Anniston

TALLDEGA, Ala. (WIAT) — (UPDATE) According to the Anniston Police Department, Mayfield has been located.

ORIGINAL STORY The State of Alabama has issued a Child Abduction Emergency, Amber Alert.

The Talladega Police Department and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency ask for the public’s assistance in locating Cambrylln Jannett Mayfield, a 4-month-old white female with a red birth mark on back of neck. Cambrylln Mayfield was seen last near Dorothy Lane in Talladega around 3:30 a.m. Friday and is believed to be in extreme danger.

An unknown white male took the car at gun point that Cambrylin was traveling in. The vehicle is a white 2014 Chevrolet Sonic, Alabama tag 61DS546.

If you have any information regarding this missing child, please contact the Talladega Police Department at (256) 299-0011 or call 911.

