AMBER alert issued for girl abducted from Slocomb, believed to be in extreme danger

SLOCOMB, Ala. (WDHN) — Authorities are searching for a kidnapped teenager who is believed to be in extreme danger, according to an AMBER alert issued by the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

The alert states that the Geneva County Sheriff’s Office and ALEA are looking for Jada Yvonne Varner, 16, who was last seen in Slocomb around 4 p.m. Sunday in the area of County Road 28.

Authorities say that the abductor is Ezekiel Vang, 21, and that he may be traveling with Varner in a silver Mitsubishi Eclipse with an Alabama plate bearing the number 34CH906.

Varner was last seen wearing blue overall cutoffs and a white shirt. She is described as having green eyes and blonde or strawberry hair, weighing 135 pounds, and standing at five feet and four inches tall.

Vang is said to stand at five feet and eight inches tall, weighs 200 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black long sleeve shirt with green army pants, black gloves, and a hat.

If you have information on their location, call the Geneva County Sheriff’s Office at 334-864-6947.