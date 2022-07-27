GALLATIN, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Bluetooth speaker glitch led to the arrest of four people who are now facing drug and weapons charges in Gallatin.

It happened Friday night around 10 p.m. That’s when, according to investigators, the suspects got police to come to their apartment because they accidentally called 911.

What the suspects didn’t know was that for several weeks Gallatin flex officers had been surveilling their apartment as the residents were alleged to be trafficking drugs.

“Investigators were running surveillance on the apartment complex when we get a 911 hang-up from inside the apartment,” Lt. Lamar Ballard said. “Sometimes luck is in our favor.”

It turns out the residents were trying to sync a Bluetooth speaker to a phone and the phone called 911.

The resident told dispatchers that everything was fine, but by policy, the police must check out the call to make sure.

During this time, police say they were watching one of the residents — Lazavious King — place two duffle bags in a garbage can. Inside those duffel bags, police say they ultimately found drugs and weapons.

“So after the 911 call, they got nervous, and thought we were going to respond,” Lt. Ballard said.

When police didn’t immediately respond, residents went out and retrieved the duffel bags full of contraband.

Once again, officers watched this happen.

When police did arrive to check on the 911 hang-up, officers smelled marijuana and secured the residence.

Once a search warrant was secured, officers found contraband, including:

5 pounds of marijuana

More than $18,000 in cash

Ammunition

Loaded magazines for multiple weapons

A 50-round drum magazine

An AK-47 pistol

“Anytime you can take that much drugs off the streets and then anytime you can take weapons off the street out of the hands of felons, and in this case, high-powered weapons, yes, it is definitely making our community safer,” Lt. Ballard said. “In this case, they helped us out we appreciate it.”

Police tell News 2, the ATF is now tracing the AK-47 pistol and the Glock 9mm.

The group is now facing the following charges:

Lazavious King

Possession of Schedule VI Drug for Resale (Marijuana)

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Possession of a Firearm by Convicted Felon

Maintaining a Dwelling for Drug Use

Possession of a Firearm During Commission of a Dangerous Felony

Brandon Banks

Possession of Schedule VI Drug for Resale (Marijuana)

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Maintaining a Dwelling for Drug Use

Possession of a Firearm During Commission of a Dangerous Felony

Asiah Sadler

Possession of Schedule VI Drug for Resale (Marijuana)

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Maintaining a Dwelling for Drug Use

Jarques Wordlaw Jr.