PONTOTOC COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — An alleged serial wedding crasher has been arrested in north Mississippi.

Pontotoc County deputies said Sandra Lynn Henson was arrested Saturday at a wedding.

Henson was charged with petit larceny, trespassing and disturbing the peace.

According to investigators, Henson is currently wanted in Alabama. They said she has previously been arrested in Alabama, Tennessee and Mississippi for crashing weddings and stealing money and cards from purses.