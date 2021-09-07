Aliceville police investigating double homocide

ALICEVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — A Pickens County man is in jail facing two counts of capital murder.

Police chief Tonnie Jones said 40-year-old Michael Walker allegedly killed his two brothers Saturday afternoon at a family home in Aliceville.

“My heartfelt deepest sympathies go out to the mother and all of the family members that are affected by this. I can’t even imagine what the mom is going through,” Jones said.

The shooting happened at the home on Franconia Road. The men are identified as 45-year-old Raymond Walker and 43-year-old Cedric Walker. Chief Jones said the suspect used a handgun to fire the fatal shots. Jones tells CBS 42 he suffered from mental illness.

“If you have or know of any family member who might be dealing with mental illness, and if you have a safe place to put your guns, please do so. Because eventually, in the end, it’s not if but when and no good will come out of it. So educate yourself,” he said.

Sherman Mayhew is heartbroken for the Walker family; he knew all the brothers when they were young children.

“This is so sad. I knew all of them as kids,” he said. “Man my heart just jumped out. Like i said I knew them when they were little kids. And it hurt me real bad, and I knew their mother too.”

Police Chief Tonnie Jones tells CBS 42 this was the fifth murder case this year in Aliceville.