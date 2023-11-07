MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — An Alexander City man was sentenced to 130 months in prison for possessing a firearm after being convicted of a felony offense and for possessing a stolen firearm, announced Acting United States Attorney Jonathan Ross.

According to court records, on Oct. 6, 2021, law enforcement noticed Jeremy Dye, 42, exiting a camper in Alexander City. Officers recognized him and knew that there was an outstanding warrant for his arrest. When officers approached Dye, he attempted to flee but was apprehended after a short chase.

Dye had a book bag with him at the time of the arrest, which contained a gun that had recently been reported stolen. A search warrant was obtained for the camper and they found three more stolen firearms. Dye pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a stolen firearm on July 27, 2023.

The judge also ordered that he serve three years of supervised release following his prison term.