DADEVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is expected to provide an update on the investigation into Saturday’s mass shooting in Dadeville.

The shooting left four people dead and at least 32 injured at a Sweet 16 party Saturday night.

As of Wednesday morning, no arrests have been announced in connection with the shooting.

ALEA will be joined by the Dadeville Police Department, Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Office, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), FBI, U.S. Marshals Service and the 5th Circuit District Attorney’s Office.

CBS 42 will livestream the news conference beginning at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday.