ALEA recovers stolen vehicle in Tuscaloosa after traffic pursuit

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — State troopers recovered a stolen vehicle Friday afternoon after a vehicle pursuit when a 2021 Honda Accord refused to stop near Tuscaloosa.

Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) attempted to perform a traffic stop to a 2021 Honda Accord around 1:39 p.m. as they say the vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed on Interstate 59. The driver refused to stop and continued southbound before exiting at the 79 mile marker onto U.S. 11.

The Honda crashed into a ditch and three occupants fled from the vehicle on foot. Troopers were able to catch a juvenile and 21-year-old Rylan Lewis of Lauderdale, Miss. They were both arrested. ALEA says that the third occupant remains at large as of Friday evening.

Authorities discovered that the Honda was stolen and claim that they found a stolen firearm at the scene of the crash.

Charges are pending as ALEA conducts an investigation.