ALEA recovers $200K in stolen vehicles in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Following a police pursuit in Jefferson County Thursday morning, three stolen cars that were taken from a Georgia dealership were found.

At 6:13 a.m. Thursday, troopers attempted to stop a 2016 Dodge Challenger Hellcat for speeding near the mile marker 135 on I-59 southbound. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the driver of the Hellcat refused to stop, leading officers in a brief high-speed pursuit before the driver lost control and struck a curve, disabling the vehicle. The unidentified driver then fled on foot.

ALEA officials say that after further investigation, it was determined that the disabled Hellcat was stolen from a dealership in Perry, Georgia, along with two other 2021 Dodge Challenger Hellcats. Troopers with ALEA’s SBI and officers from the Perry Police Department were able to locate the two other vehicles within Hoover’s Ross Bridge community.

The investigation is ongoing.