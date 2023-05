BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is investigating a case where a police officer shot someone in Cordova Monday morning.

According to the Cordova Police Department, the shooting occurred on School Street at approximately 6:05 a.m. ALEA was contacted regarding investigating the shooting. The CPD claims it was not involved in the shooting.

No other details regarding the shooting or the condition of the victim have been released.

The case remains under investigation.