RAINSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — A former officer with the Rainsville Police Department (RPD) was charged with driving under the influence (DUI) during an incident last July.

Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) say 32-year-old Mercedes L. Rugart was charged with driving under the influence after her vehicle ran off the road, struck a culvert and utility pole, then overturned.

The single-vehicle crash happened on Alabama Highway 35 around 6 a.m. on Tuesday, July 26.

Rainsville Police Chief Michael Edmondson told News 19 Rugart had been an officer with RPD and resigned a month ago.

This is a developing story.