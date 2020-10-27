AlaTrust bank robber arrested in Irondale

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police detectives are conducting a robbery investigation of an AlaTrust Bank on Montclair Road.

Police say around 3 p.m., the suspect entered the bank in the 1600 block of Montclair Road and presented a note to the teller demanding money. The suspect was able to obtain an undisclosed amount of cash prior to fleeing from the location, Birmingham PD reports.

AlaTrust Credit Union robbery investigation. pic.twitter.com/8Y9uDoiPQD — Bhampolice (@BhamPolice) October 26, 2020

A Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputy working in an off-duty capacity at the location confronted the suspect in the parking lot. During the exchange, shots were fired by the deputy, Birmingham PD reports. However, the suspect was able to flee the area.

As local law enforcement agencies continued to investigate, Irondale PD and Birmingham PD were able to apprehend the suspect in the city limits of Irondale, Ala.

There were no injuries to the officer, the suspect or any other officers during Monday’s incident.

