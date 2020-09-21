Alabaster PD: Man, 25, charged with attempted murder in Sunday’s ‘terrible’ deadly shooting

ALABASTER, Ala. (WIAT) — A 25-year-old man is behind bars on an attempted murder charge following a deadly shooting that occurred in Alabaster early Sunday morning.

Anfernee Jordan Brown, of Calera, was booked into the Shelby County Jail on a $300,000 bond.

“This arrest is part of an ongoing investigation into the deadly shooting that took place early Sunday morning” stated Chief Curtis Rigney in a press release sent to CBS 42. “This investigation will take time to fully complete and will take the cooperation and support of the great citizens of Alabaster to find justice in this terrible crime.

Police urge anyone with information on the shooting to call a detective at 205-664-6850.

As of Monday afternoon, no additional details on the shooting were available.

