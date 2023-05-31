ALABASTER, Ala. (WIAT) — Officials with the city of Alabaster are asking the public for help in stopping park vandalism.

“Over the past few months, we’ve had numerous instances of vandalism at our parks, particularly at park restroom facilities,” the city stated in a message posted on its Facebook page. “This has resulted in extra expenses to repair plumbing, fixtures, repaint walls, etc.”

“It’s something we take very seriously because we take pride in our parks,” said Neal Wagner, public relations manager for Alabaster.

Wagner said the city wants its citizens to be able to enjoy the parks, a hard feat when they are constantly vandalized.

Several photos depicting the most recent damage accompanied the city’s recent Facebook post, showcasing shattered sinks, spray-painted toilets and numerous works of graffiti. Most photos could not be publicly shared due to their explicit and profane content.

“Parents, we need your help to keep this from happening,” the post read. “Please supervise your children while at our city parks. If your children are old enough to go to the parks alone, please discuss with them the severity of the potential criminal charges they could face if caught vandalizing city property.”

Wagner said that public areas in the parks are under “extensive video surveillance” and that the city will prosecute anyone found damaging or defacing public property.

“These could be serious charges,” he said.

As of Wednesday, charges had already been filed against several vandalism scandals, some of which are still under investigation and could result in more charges in the future.