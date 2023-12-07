ALABASTER, Ala. (WIAT) — An Alabaster man has been sentenced to life in prison after being convicted of rape, sodomy and sexual abuse.

On Monday, Judge Bill Bostick sentenced James Harrison Moore to consecutive sentences of life imprisonment for first-degree rape and first-degree sodomy. Moore was sentenced to an additional 20 years for the sexual abuse of a child less than 12.

On October 18, a Shelby County jury rendered a guilty verdict against Moore after a 3-day trial. Evidence showed that Moore raped, sodomized and sexually abused a child in his family.

Jurors heard testimony from several witnesses, including the victim in this case and the victims from Moore’s 2018 sex abuse convictions.

“In addition to having a strong investigation, we had a strong victim,” District Attorney Matt Casey stated in a press release. “We are thankful the victim was able to receive justice. Thank you to the Alabaster Police Department and the team at Owens House Child Advocacy Center for their hard work and dedication to this case and this victim.”

Chief Deputy District Attorney Ben Fuller and Assistant District Attorney Brooke Grigsby prosecuted the case and presented testimony for the sentencing hearing.