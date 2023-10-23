SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — An Alabaster man was convicted for rape, sodomy and sexual abuse of a child less than 12 Monday, according to the Shelby County District Attorney’s Office.

According to the district attorney’s office, James Harrison Moore was found guilty after a three-day trial. Evidence showed that Moore molested a family member who was less than 12-years-old at the time.

First-degree rape and first-degree sodomy carry a potential punishment between 10 years and life in the penitentiary. Sexual abuse of a child less than 12 carries a potential punishment between two years and 20 years.