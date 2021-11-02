Alabaster man charged with attempted murder after stabbing woman at least 17 times

ALABASTER, Ala. (WIAT) — An Alabaster man was charged with attempted murder after he allegedly stabbed a woman at least 17 times last month.

According to court documents, Rapheal Levar Lilly, 43, was arrested on Oct. 24 and charged with the attempted murder of the female victim. He had been out on bond for several other charges.

Authorities say Lilly was leaving the scene of the crime as officers arrived. Lilly told a Pelham police officer that he planned to charge the officer in an attempt to “cause the officer to kill him.” He was also seen by law enforcement stabbing himself in the stomach.

Lilly is currently being held at the Shelby County Jail on a $150,000 bond.