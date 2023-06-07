ALABASTER, Ala. (WIAT) — An 18-year-old Alabaster man was arrested Wednesday and has been charged with two counts of attempted murder and two counts of first-degree robbery.

According to the Alabaster Police Department, officers responded Monday to Interstate Shell on a robbery call. They attempted to locate the suspect but were unsuccessful. Detectives started an investigation and obtained warrants after identifying the suspect as Dorian Bivins.

Officers were attempting to serve the initial robbery warrant Wednesday when they responded to Interstate Chevron on a report of a person shot. When they arrived on the scene, officers found the victim who had been shot at but uninjured. Officers determined the suspect involved in the shooting was the same one from the reported Interstate Shell robbery but had fled the scene before police arrived.

Law enforcement agencies launched a search for Bivins. After locating him, officers took Bivins into custody. He is being held at the Shelby County Jail with no bond on first-degree robbery charges and $360,000 total bond on the attempted murder charges.

The APD stated this is an ongoing investigation and additional charges may be filed. Anyone with information regarding the investigation is asked to call the Alabaster Criminal Investigations Division at 205-664-6850 or 205-664-7401.