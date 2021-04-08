Alabaster man arrested on sexual assault charges

ALABASTER, Ala. (WIAT) — An Alabaster man has been arrested and charged for rape and assault with bodily fluids, according to authorities.

The Alabaster Police Department arrested Fred Wayne Jackson, 51 of Alabaster, and has been charged with two counts of rape in the first degree and assault with bodily fluids.

The charges are a result of an investigation that began when the Alabaster Police Department was contacted regarding the sexual abuse of a juvenile.

“Crimes against children are particularly heinous and we will aggressively pursue these cases,” said Detective Randy Ray.

Jackson is being held on $121,000 bond at the Shelby County Jail.

Anyone with information concerning this investigation is encouraged to contact the Alabaster Criminal Investigations Division at (205) 664-6850 or (205) 663-7401.