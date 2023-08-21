TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The State of Alabama will not seek the death penalty in a case involving a former Alabama basketball player who is charged with capital murder.

According to court documents, Darius Miles now faces the maximum punishment of life in prison without the possibility of parole if convicted in the death of 23-year-old Jamea Jonae Harris. The decision was filed by the prosecution in the Tuscaloosa County Sixth Judicial Court on Monday.

Miles is accused of providing Michael Davis, 20, with the gun that was used to kill Harris on Jan. 15 in the 500 block of Grace Street in Tuscaloosa.

Miles’ defense is currently seeking pretrial immunity in the case on grounds of self-defense. A hearing for this motion began Monday and will continue on Tuesday.