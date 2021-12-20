Alabama woman who stabbed herself to claim self defense convicted of killing her husband

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A woman who the Baldwin County District Attorney’s Office said “inflicted a stab wound to her own vagina” in an attempt to “set up a self-defense claim” was convicted of murder on Friday.

A Baldwin County jury found Linda Doyle, 67, guilty of murdering her husband, James, at their Foley home in July 2019.

In November 2020, Doyle’s defense attorney John Furman said the couple had argued “over sexual demands by the husband and for the first time ever she said no.”

The defense claimed James Doyle then attacked Linda Doyle with a butcher knife before Linda managed to grab a pistol and shoot her husband.

Prosecutors argued Linda Doyle stabbed herself. The jury on Friday agreed.

According to a news release from the District Attorney’s Office, Foley Police investigators provided evidence that Linda Doyle staged the crime scene and tried to hire hitmen.

Linda Doyle is expected to be sentenced on Feb. 17, 2022.