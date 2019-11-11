Alabama woman killed in hit-and-run in Florida, PCB police investigating

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Florida (WIAT) — An Alabama woman was killed after a hit-and-run in Panama City Beach, Florida. PCB police need the public’s assistance in finding the suspect.

The incident occurred Saturday night when the woman was crossing Front Beach Road near Sharky’s.

Police are looking for a vehicle that is dark-colored with an extended cab truck. Police believe that the truck is a Chevrolet or GMC make with a ladder or ladder rack on top.

The vehicle may have a business decal on the driver’s door.

If anyone has information, they are encouraged to call the PCB Police Department at 850-233-5000.

The social media post by the PCB Police Department is below:

