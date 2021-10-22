Alabama woman convicted in bombing of ex-boyfriend’s truck

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama woman has been convicted on charges of conspiring with a friend to bomb the pickup truck of her estranged boyfriend.

Court records show a federal judge in Montgomery convicted 36-year-old Ashley Nicole Haydt of Dothan on explosives and conspiracy charges on Thursday.

A local news out reports her co-defendant, Sylvio King, pleaded guilty previously and testified against Haydt during the four-day trial. A bomb planted in the work truck of Haydt’s former boyfriend went off in October 2017, injuring the man.

Police say King sent a message to Haydt afterwards saying he had “taken care of the problem.”