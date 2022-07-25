A 4-year-old girl is now safe at home after authorities say she was kidnapped by her own mother last week. (Marshall County Sheriff’s Office)

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — A 4-year-old girl is now safe at home after authorities say she was kidnapped by her own mother last week.

The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office says that on July 21, deputies went to the Asbury Baseball Fields in Albertville after they received a call about a missing child.

When they arrived, they spoke with the grandmother of the girl who had been just been granted temporary custody the day before.

Deputies were able to quickly identify the child’s mother, 25-year-old Mia Lamunyon, as a suspect. They worked with investigators and found out that she was headed south towards the Birmingham area.

According to law enforcement, Lamunyon and the 4-year-old were found early the next morning at a home in Fultondale by local police. A Marshall County Deputy responded to the area, and the child was returned home.

Lamunyon was arrested and taken back to the Marshall County Jail. She was charged with kidnapping-interference with child custody.

Mia Lamunyon

(Marshall County Sheriff’s Office)

Her bond was set at $10,000.

The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office thanked the multiple agencies that assisted them in helping get the child home safely, including the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office, DeKalb County Department of Human Resources, Blount County Sheriff’s Office, Fultondale Police Department and several other agencies in the Birmingham area.

According to the MCSO, the investigation is ongoing.