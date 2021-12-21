Alabama woman charged with burglary after allegedly stealing Christmas gifts

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Limestone County Sheriff’s Office)

Christmas Day
December 25 2021 12:00 am

ATHENS, Ala. (WHNT) — An Athens woman was arrested after allegedly breaking into a home and stealing Christmas presents Sunday.

According to the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office, 35-year-old Sarah Rose Gregory was seen breaking into a house in the 25000 block of Beatline Road by the homeowner’s family member.

Officials claim Gregory stole Christmas gifts, a debit card, change, jewelry, and clothing.

Gregory was later found on the front porch of her own home, where she was identified and arrested. She was charged with third-degree burglary.

Gregory was taken to the Limestone County Detention Center and is being held on a $2,500 bond.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

TRENDING STORIES