ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — An Attalla woman has been arrested and charged with attempted murder after she crashed into a gas station while her children were in the car with her, according to Sheriff Jonathon Horton.

According to the Etowah County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the Chevron on Duck Springs Road on a report of a car striking the building. Reports also alleged that Tiffany Garrison, 35, had stabbed and possibly hit someone with her car.

Deputies found a male victim with a minor puncture wound to his chest and a female victim with an injured hand and fingers. Garrison had reportedly fled the scene, and it was determined she had four children in the vehicle with her at the time of the crash.

Garrison turned herself into custody, where she was charged with two counts of attempted murder. The children that were in the vehicle were located and placed in DHR custody. Thomas stated that all involved parties knew each other and this was not a random act of violence.

Garrison is being held in the Etowah County Detention Center on $200,000 bond.