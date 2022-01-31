DOTHAN, Ala. (AP) — News outlets report an Alabama woman was charged with murder in the death of another woman’s unborn child during an altercation.

Dothan police arrested 20-year-old Iveonna Samone Turner on Friday night. Police say evidence indicates Turner kicked and punched a 37-year-old victim in the stomach, causing her to lose the early-term fetus. Turner was jailed with bail set at $500,000.

Turner had filed a request on Thursday seeking court protection from the woman.

She alleges the woman and her son, with whom Turner has an 8-week-old child, “jumped” her during a dispute.