TARRANT, Ala. (WIAT) — An Alabama woman has been charged with reckless manslaughter after her 2-year-old daughter was found dead with fentanyl in her system earlier this year.

On July 18, the Tarrant Police Department responded to the 2200 block of Old Pinson Highway regarding an unresponsive 2-year-old juvenile around 4:00 p.m.

Upon arrival, TPD officers found the 2-year-old without a pulse. She was transported to Children’s Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

According to the child’s parents, the 2-year-old had been sleeping with one of her parents, Farrah Bates, in Bates’ bed.

An autopsy performed by the Jefferson County Coroner/Medical Examiner’s Office revealed that the child had fentanyl in her system at the time of death, according to TPD.

On November 14, TPD Detective Crosby re-commenced the investigation. Since then, the Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office has charged Bates with reckless manslaughter and chemical endangerment of exposing a child to controlled substances.

According to TPD, Bates is expected to turn herself into the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday under advisement of counsel.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Corporal Williamson at 205-948-3218 or Detective Crosby at 205-849-2811.