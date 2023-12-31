MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office announced a woman has been arrested on a murder charge in connection to a domestic violence incident.

According to the sheriff’s office, 53-year-old Krissy Cowen, of Guntersville, was arrested Saturday. She was charged with murder related to domestic violence.

The MCSO said that on Saturday, deputies responded to a home on Tick Duckett Road in the Martling area about a dead person. The sheriff’s office said an investigation revealed the incident began as a domestic violence situation between the dead individual and a woman, who was later identified as Cowen. The MCSO later identified the victim as Quill Steven Briggs, of Albertville.

According to jail records, Cowen was booked into the Marshall County Jail around 10:06 p.m. Saturday. She is being held without bond.

The MCSO said this remains an active investigation, and more details may be released as they become available.