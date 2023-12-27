DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Authorities received a report Tuesday of a child less than 12 years old being involved in sexual activity with an adult, according to the Dothan Police Department.

Reports show it was determined Raynia Eugenia Cooper, 31, of Dothan, had directed the child to participate in sexual activity. Cooper has been charged with one count of directing a child to engage in sodomy and is currently being held in the Houston County Jail with no bond.

The investigation is ongoing. Because of the case’s sensitive nature, no additional information will be released.