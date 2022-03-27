DANVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — A woman was arrested Friday after Morgan County deputies found methamphetamine in her vehicle during a traffic stop.

According to a Facebook post from the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, agents were conducting a drug operation in Danville when they stopped a vehicle driven by Cristal Joyce Shelnutt. During the encounter, deputies say they found methamphetamine, controlled substance medication, and THC edibles.

Agents say Shelnutt played a role in the methamphetamine manufacturing process at a location known to officials.

Shelnutt was arrested on one count of unlawful manufacturing of a controlled substance in the second degree. She was taken to the Morgan County Jail on a $5,000 bond.

The post from the sheriff’s office noted, “Even though there has been an overwhelming decrease in clandestine methamphetamine laboratory operations throughout the State due to increased enforcement, we still see them from time to time throughout the State and Morgan County.”