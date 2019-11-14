Alabama woman accused of having gun at school now banned for life

Closings
TANNER, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama woman accused of threatening to kill someone at a high school has been banned from all nearby schools for life.

The News Courier reports 26-year-old Lakresha Shambre Cosby, of Athens, was arrested last month on a menacing charge. A Limestone County sheriff’s report says an armed person outside Tanner High was reported Oct. 29. It says the victim told a responding deputy that Cosby had confronted them and pulled out a gun, aiming it at their head and saying, “I’ll kill you.”

The report says Cosby was pulled away by bystanders, allowing the victim to escape and call authorities. Cosby wasn’t arrested until the victim later filed a separate complaint with the county court.

An earlier version of this report incorrectly said Cosby is also charged with aggravated assault. She has only been charged with menacing.

