PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) — A 50-year-old Phenix City woman accused in the deadly shooting of a 13-year-old boy on February 1 is now out of jail after making a $100,000 bond in the Capital Murder case.

Tywoana Anderson-Jakes was released Monday, April 3, 2023, after Russell County Judge Zachary Collins agreed to her defense attorney’s motion to grant bail.

The mother of the victim, 13-year-old Connor Mullins, broke down in sobs discussing her release.

“We are devastated. Where is the fairness for our son, Connor? He was the sweetest boy. For her to be able to walk free is frightening and other children are in danger because she’s out to possibly kill again. I don’t want other families to feel the pain we live with. I’m extremely disappointed with the judge. We are heartbroken,” said Connor’s mother Christina Holloway.

Connor Mullins Connor Mullins

WRBL has reached out to Jakes’ attorney for a reaction to Judge Collins’ approval of their motion for bond, which is virtually unheard of for most Capital Murder defendants, and others accused of violent crimes under Alabama’s Aniah’s Law.

Meanwhile, Russell County’s District Attorney tells WRBL he believes Jakes should remain behind bars until the case goes to trial or is adjudicated.

“We believe she’s a danger to society. We presented evidence she shot a kid with no legal provocation. We maintain our position. She should not be out on bond,” said District Attorney Rick Chancey.

Investigators say 13-year-old Connor Mullins was with his brother and another friend when they went onto Jakes’ property across the street from her main residence. Detectives say Jakes came outside and two of the three kids started running away. Police say that’s when Jakes fired a fatal shot, killing Mullins.

WRBL has confirmed this is not the first time Jakes has been named as an alleged shooter at her property. In September of 2022, Jakes allegedly shot another man who was on the same grounds.

Jakes’ family has stated in a prior court appearance “she is not the same after losing her son in 2011″ to a gunshot wound.