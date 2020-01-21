Alabama voting rights activist Kenneth Glasgow jailed on drug charges

This Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020 booking photo released by the Houston County Jail in Dothan, Ala., shows voting rights activist Kenneth Glasgow, who was arrested on assault, drug and evidence tampering charges. Glasgow allegedly scuffled with a police officer who was attempting to arrest him after finding drugs. Glasgow has worked for years to register prisoners to vote inside jails and prisons. (Houston County Jail via AP)

DOTHAN, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama activist is jailed on assault and other charges.

Records show 54-year-old Kenneth Glasgow was being held without bond at the Houston County Jail on Tuesday. He was arrested Saturday on charges including drug possession, assault and evidence tampering.

Police tell news outlets that Glasgow struggled with an officer who tried to arrest him after finding crack inside his pocket. Glasgow has worked for years to register prisoners to vote inside Alabama jails and prisons. He was charged with capital murder in 2018 after a fatal shooting but was out on bond.

He’s the half-brother of nationally known activist Al Sharpton.

