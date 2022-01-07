Alabama Supreme Court rejects appeal of man convicted of killing wife ‘Kat’ West

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — The Alabama Supreme Court rejected the appeal Friday of a one-time campus security officer convicted in the death of his wife, an online adult model whose body was found outside their suburban home.

The court, in a brief ruling, refused to overturn a decision by the Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals, which last fall rejected a challenge by William Jeffrey West, 48, in the death four years ago of Kathleen Dawn West, 42.

Known as “Kat” to friends, West was found dead on the street in front of the couple’s suburban home in Calera in January 2018. Jurors accepted prosecutors’ claims that West killed the woman with a blow to the head from a liquor bottle and rejected defense arguments that she died in an accidental fall.

The woman publicly posted lingerie photos online and charged viewers to see sexier images. The defense told jurors that her adult pictures didn’t not cause problems between the couple and that her husband assisted her.

West, an Army veteran, worked in security at Birmingham-Southern College before his arrest. Sentenced to 16 years in prison, he is serving time in a community-based program, prison records show.