TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — A fight between two students resulted in one of them being cut and stabbed at the University of Alabama, the Tuscaloosa Police Department reports.

According to Jack Kennedy of the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit, officers were called to campus at 3 a.m. Monday regarding two students who had been injured after getting into a fight. Kennedy said one of the students had tried to defend themselves.

Kennedy said the injuries were minor and that no arrests had been made.

The case will be brought before a grand jury to assess whether or not charges should be brought forward