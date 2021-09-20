Alabama sheriff’s office says TikTok video of cancer-stricken sergeant asking for donations is a scam

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — A sheriff’s department in southeast Alabama is warning people about a scam involving a video on social media requesting donations for a sergeant with cancer.

On Sunday, the Houston County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a TikTok video stating that a sergeant with the Houston County Sheriff’s Office has cancer and requesting donations be sent to a CashApp account. The HCSO say this is a scam.

Please contact the Houston County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division if you have sent any money to a CashApp in reference to the TikTok video.