MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — The trial date for one of the suspects in the 2020 Morgan County septuple homicide has been set.

The two suspects in the case, Frederic Rogers and John Legg appeared in a Morgan County courtroom on Monday for a status hearing on their cases. Both men are charged with six counts of capital murder.

A Morgan County judge set an August 2024 trial date for Rodgers, however, Legg did not receive a trial date. Legg’s attorney is expected to file a request for a mental health evaluation this week.

Investigators said the two killed seven people inside a Valhermoso Springs home after a dispute involving their motorcycle club known as “7 Deadly Sins.”

The victims ranged from 17 to 45 years old. It took weeks for authorities to find and capture the suspects with multiple agencies assisting in processing the crime scene and searching for those responsible.

Almost three weeks after the killings, authorities found Legg and Rogers in Oregon. They were indicted on six counts of capital murder.

Once extradited back to Morgan County, Rogers said in an interview that he and Legg had started a motorcycle club called the 7 Deadly Sins, and they served as president and vice president, according to testimony.

Authorities said both suspects were originally from Morgan County and knew everyone in the house. They did not have a criminal record at the time.

Morgan County Sheriff Ron Puckett described it as a “crime that shocked the community and tore families apart.”

At the time of the crimes, Morgan County authorities called this the worst crime in the county’s history.

“I think the issue for them is that look what they’ve done, they’ve taken seven lives away from their community, away from their families, damaged those families forever,” the Sheriff said.