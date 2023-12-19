BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A former Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC) lieutenant was sentenced today after pleading guilty to charges of assault and obstruction of justice, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Mohammad Shahid Jenkins, 52, will serve 87 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release for using excessive force on an inmate and lying afterward in an attempt to cover up his abuse. He pled guilty to these charges on Sept 12.

During his tenure at William E. Donaldson correctional facility in 2022, Jenkins assaulted an inmate with a chemical spray can and shoe while he was restrained in his cell. Jenkins also confessed to re-entering the inmate’s cell and assaulting him again. Jenkins later submitted a false incident report in which he omitted his attack on the inmate, according to the plea agreement.

Jenkins also admitted to using force on a second inmate at Donaldson in 2021, in which he repeatedly sprayed an inmate with chemical spray and hit him while he was handcuffed.

The FBI Birmingham Field Office investigated the case with the assistance of ADOC’s Law Enforcement Services Division. Assistant U.S. Attorney George Martin for the Northern District of Alabama and Trial Attorney Anna Gotfryd of the Civil Rights Division’s Criminal Section prosecuted the case.