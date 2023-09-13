BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A former lieutenant and shift commander at William Donaldson E. Correctional Facility pleaded guilty on Tuesday to federal charges of abusing and beating inmates then covering up what had happened.

According to a release from the U.S. Department of Justice, Mohammad Shahid Jenkins admitted to using excessive force on two inmates at the prison. His sentencing is scheduled for Dec. 19.

The charges included two counts of excessive force and two counts of obstruction regarding two assaults at Donaldson Correctional Facility between 2021 and 2022.

According to the plea agreement, on February 16, 2022, Jenkins kicked and hit Victor Russo while he was restrained in his cell. He also sprayed and struck Russo with a can of chemical spray and a shoe. Jenkins admitted to re-entering Russo’s call and repeatedly assaulted him multiple times over the course of roughly five minutes.

Jenkins then authored a false incident report in which he omitted his attack on Russo while transporting him to his cell, according to the plea agreement. Jenkins also admitted to using force on a second inmate at Donaldson on November 29, 2021, in which he repeatedly sprayed an inmate, identified as “D.H.” by the DOJ, with chemical spray while he was handcuffed. Jenkins also hit D.H. with the spray can and slapped his head.

Jenkins faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison on the excessive force charge related to his assault on Russo and 20 years in prison on the obstruction charge. He also faces up to three years of supervised release and a fine of up to $250,000.

The FBI Birmingham Field Office investigated the case with the assistance of the Alabama Department of Corrections’ Law Enforcement Services Division.