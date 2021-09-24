Alabama police officer arrested on animal cruelty charges

MIDFIELD, Ala. (AP) — A police officer in an Alabama town near Birmingham is free on bond after being arrested on charges of animal cruelty.

Midfield Police Officer Cameroun Tremble surrendered at the Jefferson County Jail on Thursday to face two misdemeanor counts of animal cruelty. He was released after posting $3,000 bond. Al.com reports the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office released few details but said two horses owned by Tremble appeared extremely malnourished.

Tremble has been on the force for about three years. Police Chief Jesse Bell says he was placed on leave following his arrest. It was unknown if he has an attorney who could speak on his behalf.