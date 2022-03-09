DALEVILLE, Ala. (WDHN) — A police supervisor at the Daleville Department of Public Safety is accused of beating up an inmate in his cell, all while two officers reportedly stood by and watched.

Surveillance camera video of the cells may have captured the reported incident, which allegedly happened March 1 after the inmate had been booked hours before for a possible DUI charge. Chief Allen Medley has been in contact with the Alabama State Bureau of Investigation to do an independent review of the allegation. In addition, an internal review is taking place.

“You don’t ever want to investigate one of our own, but it’s one of those things we’re not going to tolerate in Daleville and I don’t believe any city around will tolerate it,” Medley said. “We’re going to do what we have to do.”

At this time, none of the officers’ names, or the inmate’s, have been released. All three officers have been placed on administrative leave.

“We’re on top of it, investigations are being done and we are not going to tolerate it,” Mayor Stayton said. “We’re not going to tolerate this type of behavior in the city of Daleville.”

“It’s about the city of Daleville and what’s right for the city and what’s right for the town and we’re going to take care of this and keep moving forward,” Medley said.

Medley believes an internal investigation will soon be completed, but he’s not sure how long the state will take to come up with their own conclusion.